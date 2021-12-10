The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $355.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.97 and a 52-week high of $361.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $332.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 47,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total value of $16,434,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,087,584 shares of company stock worth $714,015,289 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

