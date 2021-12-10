The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $558.09 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) will announce $558.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $558.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $557.88 million. The GEO Group posted sales of $578.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,106,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,277,000 after acquiring an additional 312,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,105,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,248,000 after purchasing an additional 184,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,509,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,110,000 after purchasing an additional 220,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,892,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 466,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,159,000 after purchasing an additional 309,471 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEO stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,175,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,438. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.70.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

