The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $558.09 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) will announce $558.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $558.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $557.88 million. The GEO Group posted sales of $578.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.
On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The GEO Group.
The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,106,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,277,000 after acquiring an additional 312,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,105,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,248,000 after purchasing an additional 184,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,509,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,110,000 after purchasing an additional 220,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,892,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 466,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,159,000 after purchasing an additional 309,471 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GEO stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,175,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,438. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.70.
The GEO Group Company Profile
The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.
