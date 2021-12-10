The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $479.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $423.81.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $396.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $237.10 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $399.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 60.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,779,925,000 after purchasing an additional 177,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,072,846,000 after acquiring an additional 245,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,127,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,393,444,000 after acquiring an additional 42,213 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.