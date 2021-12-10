The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Home Depot by 8.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 165,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $54,264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Members Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 18.8% during the third quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $414.71 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.