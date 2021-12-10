The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 842 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% in the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $2,422,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $411.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $429.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $374.79 and its 200-day moving average is $341.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

