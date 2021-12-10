The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report released on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. TheStreet raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Group Hospitality has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ:STKS opened at $13.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53. ONE Group Hospitality has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $419.01 million, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $71.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

In related news, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 25,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $422,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christi Hing sold 2,208 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $33,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,685 shares of company stock worth $461,131. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STKS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 572.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 67,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

