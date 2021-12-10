The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $209.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.19.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $200.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.84. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $139.30 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.20%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,625 shares of company stock worth $774,811. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

