The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,676,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 130,810 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $241,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 23.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 49.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106,627 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Progressive by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after buying an additional 1,743,191 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Progressive by 90.0% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,689,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,865,000 after buying an additional 800,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,333 shares of company stock worth $5,116,490 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.15.

Shares of PGR opened at $95.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.03. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

