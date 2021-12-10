The Scottish Investment Trust (LON:SCIN) Trading Down 0.5%

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 826 ($10.95) and last traded at GBX 832 ($11.03). 141,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 124,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 836 ($11.09).

The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 796.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 786.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £552.94 million and a PE ratio of 14.69.

Get The Scottish Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a GBX 5.80 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. The Scottish Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for The Scottish Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scottish Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.