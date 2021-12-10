The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Southern by 7.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Southern by 89.7% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 14,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,350 shares of company stock worth $586,657. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $65.34. The stock had a trading volume of 85,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

