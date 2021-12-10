The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.09. 117,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,276,504. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.01. The firm has a market cap of $278.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

