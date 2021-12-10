Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Up 6.6%

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s stock price shot up 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $9.10. 10,644 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 652,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

The company has a market cap of $678.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 390.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 94,617 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

