TheStreet Downgrades CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) to D+

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. CareDx has a 12 month low of $39.16 and a 12 month high of $99.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -120.80 and a beta of 0.57.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.34 per share, for a total transaction of $211,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $646,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,920. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 82.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 9.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CareDx by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

