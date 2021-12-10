Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Truist

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its target price cut by Truist from $142.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp cut Thor Industries from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.33.

THO opened at $102.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.16.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 14.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 133.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 35.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

