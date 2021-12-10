Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 326.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,885 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cowen were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the second quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the second quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 90.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 59.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 62.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COWN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cowen in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $358,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COWN stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. Cowen Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $973.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.78.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $359.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

