Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Signet Jewelers worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 228.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth $114,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 15.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth $237,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SIG opened at $87.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.85. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $111.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.14.

In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $901,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $2,053,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,694 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

