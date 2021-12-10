Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.51 Million Position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 81.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,156 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.90% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,508,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,810,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1,832.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 69,309 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 279,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 35,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 84.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,612 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ILTB opened at $72.51 on Friday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $67.16 and a 12-month high of $76.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.48.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

