Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.67 Million Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Markel were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Markel in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,227.67 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $942.44 and a 52 week high of $1,343.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,274.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,241.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.84 by $4.70. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total value of $1,317,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,292.50.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.