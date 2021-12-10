Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 11,726 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,726 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 38,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CASY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $181.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.60. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.58 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.77%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

