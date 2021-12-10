Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 181,620 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181,620 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.24% of Redwood Trust worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RWT. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter worth $27,366,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 114.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 678,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 361,905 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 76.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 651,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 281,729 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 35.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 717,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 186,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 444.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 166,403 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RWT. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

NYSE:RWT opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.91. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.63.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

