Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth about $120,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.0% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.20. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 12,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $201,571.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $37,583.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,096 shares of company stock worth $528,401 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

