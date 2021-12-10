Throne Price Down 24.2% This Week (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 10th. During the last seven days, Throne has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Throne coin can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00001984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Throne has a market cap of $260,901.67 and approximately $919,707.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00054923 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.49 or 0.08348785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00081766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00058840 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48,467.43 or 1.00470465 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

