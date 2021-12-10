Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Sells 95,906 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 67.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,906 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.3% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

VEU traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.55. 34,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,150. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.93. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $56.52 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

