Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) PT Set at C$9.50 by TD Securities

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) has been assigned a C$9.50 price target by TD Securities in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.21% from the stock’s previous close.

TF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Fundamental Research set a C$10.51 price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Timbercreek Financial to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.05.

Shares of Timbercreek Financial stock opened at C$9.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.03, a quick ratio of 29.80 and a current ratio of 29.97. Timbercreek Financial has a 1 year low of C$8.50 and a 1 year high of C$9.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.58. The firm has a market cap of C$776.34 million and a PE ratio of 20.79.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

