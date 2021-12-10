Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 560 Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 34,371 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 619.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,220,000 after buying an additional 946,106 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 280.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HAE shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Shares of HAE opened at $53.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 89.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.33 and a 200 day moving average of $61.95. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

