Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $73,000 in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in International Paper by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in International Paper by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in International Paper by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in International Paper by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. International Paper has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average is $56.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 40.57%.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

