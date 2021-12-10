Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $92,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in FedEx by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,185 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in FedEx by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,573 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.59.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $245.25 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

