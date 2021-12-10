Tompkins Financial Corp Takes $63,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,027,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after buying an additional 179,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.88.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $190.20 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $144.00 and a one year high of $197.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.78 and a 200-day moving average of $177.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.