Tompkins Financial Corp Takes Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 32,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter valued at $782,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EnerSys news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ENS opened at $77.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.92. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $104.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.21 and its 200 day moving average is $87.19.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENS. TheStreet lowered EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

