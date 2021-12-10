Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $271,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 43.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 285.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $1,674,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

In other news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,222. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $83.75 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $85.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.