Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 134.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 150.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KNSL shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.67.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total value of $502,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $100,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,980 shares of company stock worth $1,403,096. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

KNSL stock opened at $210.07 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $252.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.12%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

