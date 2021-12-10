Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 550 The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 190.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 300.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Middleby during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Middleby by 2,777.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Middleby stock opened at $187.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.62 and its 200-day moving average is $177.72. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $123.93 and a 12 month high of $196.49.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.75.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

