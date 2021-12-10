Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $62,000 in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2,073.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock opened at $221.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.12. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a one year low of $208.98 and a one year high of $264.71.

