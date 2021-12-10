Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $92,000 in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at $326,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 41,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 15.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 21.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNP opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $28.06.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

CNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

