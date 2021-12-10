Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cameco by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,365,000 after purchasing an additional 275,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,963,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after buying an additional 124,755 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,693,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,280,000 after buying an additional 573,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,462,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,942,000 after buying an additional 2,062,144 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,702,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,370,000 after buying an additional 263,541 shares during the period. 60.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCJ stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -322.67 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $28.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0649 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is -85.70%.

CCJ has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

