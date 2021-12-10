Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,131 STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 485,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in STORE Capital by 18.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.70.

STOR stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.