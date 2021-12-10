Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes $58,000 Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 96.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 56.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 70.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $204.14 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.90 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.91. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 31.49%.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $351,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $170,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,906 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.09.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.