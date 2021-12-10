Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,463,385,000 after purchasing an additional 60,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,363,303,000 after buying an additional 109,925 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,320,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,973,724,000 after buying an additional 37,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,128,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,876,721,000 after buying an additional 32,387 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,835,559,000 after buying an additional 153,931 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $340.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.45, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $355.31 and a 200-day moving average of $333.35. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.06.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

