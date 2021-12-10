TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Major Shareholder Acquires $205,330.20 in Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 89,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $205,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 22,733 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $51,376.58.

TCON opened at $2.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $53.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.76.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TCON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $556,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,039,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 83,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 319,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 69,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 130,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. 46.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

