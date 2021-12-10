Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 7,322 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,705% compared to the typical volume of 261 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCLN opened at $71.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.00. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a 12-month low of $53.46 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.