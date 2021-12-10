Traders Purchase High Volume of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:VIXM)

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,675 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,089% compared to the typical volume of 225 put options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIXM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,307,000 after acquiring an additional 299,794 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 787,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,460,000 after acquiring an additional 237,571 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 391.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 163,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 129,863 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,937,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 140,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 35,126 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIXM opened at $31.46 on Friday. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $43.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.15.

