Trainline’s (TRN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 400 ($5.30) target price on the stock.

TRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.83) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 383 ($5.08) to GBX 399 ($5.29) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Trainline to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 412 ($5.46) to GBX 351 ($4.65) in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trainline presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 397.67 ($5.27).

Trainline stock opened at GBX 282.40 ($3.74) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Trainline has a 52-week low of GBX 253.40 ($3.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 536.50 ($7.11). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 317.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 322.77. The firm has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

