TransAlta (TSE:TA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.65

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.65 and traded as high as C$13.78. TransAlta shares last traded at C$13.62, with a volume of 275,390 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TA. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.61.

Get TransAlta alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.67. The company has a market cap of C$3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$850.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.16%.

TransAlta Company Profile (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.