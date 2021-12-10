TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) VP Sells $6,173,100.00 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.31, for a total transaction of $6,173,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $605.64 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $517.37 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $631.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $633.54. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.56.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

