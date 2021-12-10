Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Sells $36,925.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $36,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Monday, December 6th, Holger Bartel sold 3,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $34,265.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $42,615.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Holger Bartel sold 2,488 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $24,332.64.

On Monday, November 29th, Holger Bartel sold 6,100 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $60,390.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $48,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Holger Bartel sold 8,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $82,025.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Holger Bartel sold 8,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $80,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Holger Bartel sold 28,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $306,375.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Holger Bartel sold 10,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $116,970.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Holger Bartel sold 1,723 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $18,332.72.

NASDAQ:TZOO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 44,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,403. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $128.23 million, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.87.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 929.93% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the third quarter worth $1,160,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 303.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 43,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 42,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 186.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 40,730 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the period. 32.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TZOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.