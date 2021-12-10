Traynor Capital Management Inc. Invests $207,000 in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atomera by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,287,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after acquiring an additional 28,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atomera by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 964,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 76,396 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Atomera by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 724,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after purchasing an additional 68,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atomera by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 21,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Atomera by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 45,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOM opened at $21.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 11.09. The firm has a market cap of $495.35 million, a P/E ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.44. Atomera Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07).

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

