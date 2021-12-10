Traynor Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $94.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.12 and a 200 day moving average of $141.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 0.38. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.25 and a twelve month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total value of $1,508,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,693 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

