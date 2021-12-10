Tribe One Day Trading Volume Tops $15.84 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 10th. One Tribe coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tribe has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Tribe has a total market cap of $469.88 million and $15.84 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00041420 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe (TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

