trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Stock Price Down 4.3%

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) shares were down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 2,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,133,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRVG. Zacks Investment Research lowered trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group began coverage on trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.18.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $783.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.67 and a beta of 1.77.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that trivago will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in trivago by 12.2% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 250,574 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter valued at $609,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 155,613 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

