TrueWealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,621 iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.33. 1,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,982. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.48. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $47.18 and a twelve month high of $64.82.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.